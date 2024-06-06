Revolution! Formula 1 enters a new era from 2026

Wheelbase decreases from 3.6 to 3.4 meters

The width of the cars will shrink from 2.0 to 1.9 meters, the maximum floor width will be reduced by 150 millimeters and the wheelbase will drop from a maximum of 3.6 to 3.4 meters. The 2026 cars will weigh at least 768 kg, downforce will be reduced by 30 percent and drag will be reduced by 55 percent. The width of the front tires will be reduced by 25 millimeters and that of the rear tires by 30 millimeters.