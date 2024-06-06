Lighter and more agile
Revolution! Formula 1 enters a new era from 2026
Formula 1 will enter a new era in 2026 - smaller and lighter cars with active aerodynamics and a new overtaking aid should unleash more electric power and make the races closer and more exciting! The FIA presented the technical regulations on Thursday and explained that the new cars would weigh 30 kilograms less and be more agile and maneuverable. The whole thing goes hand in hand with the new rules for the drive units.
It has been known for some time that 50 percent of the power should come from the electric component. Fully renewable fuels are planned for the combustion engine. The FIA wanted to reconcile sustainability, revolutionary technology and an improved show. The result is a unique revision of the rules "that will ensure our championship is even more relevant to what is happening in the world," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Electric boost for overtaking
Instead of DRS, an electric boost will help with overtaking in future. The new system is designed to give drivers a short boost of additional battery power when they are less than a second behind the vehicle in front.
Wheelbase decreases from 3.6 to 3.4 meters
The width of the cars will shrink from 2.0 to 1.9 meters, the maximum floor width will be reduced by 150 millimeters and the wheelbase will drop from a maximum of 3.6 to 3.4 meters. The 2026 cars will weigh at least 768 kg, downforce will be reduced by 30 percent and drag will be reduced by 55 percent. The width of the front tires will be reduced by 25 millimeters and that of the rear tires by 30 millimeters.
The active aerodynamic systems include movable front and rear wings, which enable higher cornering speeds in standard mode (Z). On the straights, the driver can then switch to a mode with lower drag (X) in order to drive faster. The new regulations, which were presented in Montreal on the weekend before the Canadian Grand Prix, will be ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on June 28 - before the Austrian Grand Prix.
