Climate bonus categories questionable again this year
The climate bonus will be paid out again from September. The one-off eco-payment from the Ministry of Climate is a source of joy for many citizens. But this year, too, some Salzburg municipalities have been classified in strange ways...
Statistics Austria has devised four categories. The amount of the climate bonus is based on these categories. Citizens of municipalities with better infrastructure receive 145 euros (category 1), while residents of rural municipalities with only basic infrastructure receive the maximum amount of 290 euros (category 4).
The good news to start with: the federal government's climate bonus will be paid out again from September. This time, there will even be 30 percent more than in 2023, but even this year it is not clear who will receive how much. Faistenau residents, for example, will receive less eco-bonus than residents of Bischofshofen. The "Krone" already pointed out curious cases last year.
In the federal state, the city of Salzburg and Hallein, for example, landed as the "best" municipalities in category 2 (195 euros). The Pongau municipalities of Bischofshofen and Schwarzach are only in the fourth and lowest category. Although both are transportation hubs and Schwarzach even has supra-regional importance as a hospital location.
I think the climate bonus is good, but I am surprised about the classification. However, I am pleased about the 290 euros for our citizens.
Andreas Haitzer, SPÖ-Bürgermeister von Schwarzach
Andreas Haitzer, head of Schwarzach, doesn't understand the classification, but thinks the bonus is good. "I am surprised, but I am happy for the citizens of the municipality that they are getting 290 euros," says Haitzer.
An inquiry to Statistics Austria was referred to a complex list of criteria and a table. However, the classification into one of the four categories remains opaque for citizens.
