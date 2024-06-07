Hundreds of damages: The black eye after the floods

Disaster aid from the state is available

Stephan Pernkopf, Vice-President of the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party), emphasizes that the state's disaster aid will step in - in cases of hardship, it will even cover half of the damage. For this purpose, victims must contact the municipality, which will set up a commission. It is not yet possible to quantify the extent of the destruction, but Pernkopf is certain that the flood protection was able to prevent worse. A nursery and some private individuals have already sought help from the state.