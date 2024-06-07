Now it's time to clean up
Hundreds of damages: The black eye after the floods
Hundreds of operations and damages were recorded in Lower Austria after the floods: Now comes the big clean-up - and the state and the Chamber of Labor are also helping the victims financially.
In the fight against the Danube floods and the heavy rainfall, the state's fire departments recorded 575 operations on Monday and Tuesday. The worst affected districts were St. Pölten, Tulln, Krems and Korneuburg, where the B6 in the Ernstbrunn area was partially closed due to flooding. The water was not only knee-high on the roads, but also in cellars. Streams became raging rivers.
First call for thousands of helpers
The clean-up work is now underway. The President of the Chamber of Labor, Markus Wieser, quickly announced up to 1000 euros in emergency aid as unbureaucratic help. "So that damage to houses and apartments can be repaired immediately," explains Wieser. The campaign is only just beginning; so far, the AK has received a handful of reports from the districts.
Slope still life-threatening
After a massive rockfall, the B33 near Aggsbach in the district of Krems remains life-threatening. The road will remain closed until further notice, according to Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), the provincial deputy responsible for transport. "Loose rock keeps falling down. We still have to investigate whether and how the slope can be cleared. Blasting is also possible."
Lower Austria got off lightly. Nevertheless, the state's disaster aid is ready to help. Please contact the municipality!
Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
Bild: P. Huber
Disaster aid from the state is available
Stephan Pernkopf, Vice-President of the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party), emphasizes that the state's disaster aid will step in - in cases of hardship, it will even cover half of the damage. For this purpose, victims must contact the municipality, which will set up a commission. It is not yet possible to quantify the extent of the destruction, but Pernkopf is certain that the flood protection was able to prevent worse. A nursery and some private individuals have already sought help from the state.
