For many Viennese, a cold beer is still their favorite refreshing drink in summer. The crowds on the opening day of the beer festival were correspondingly large. The atmosphere in the courtyard was already buzzing at midday. "You can tell that people want to get out again," says stand owner Georg Lehner. The only fly in the ointment are the prices. The minimum price for a small beer - there are no large ones - is 4.60 euros. "The prices are okay, production costs have risen sharply and we have to pass that on. If you want cheap beer, go to the supermarket," says Christian Berger from the Gasthaus Zur Goldenen Kugel.