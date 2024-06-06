Parliament: Fights of words and apologies

Fittingly, the topic of the current hour was "EU funding as a driver for Carinthia's future projects" - the Social Democrats were allowed to propose the topic! A circumstance that did not suit FP MP Gernot Darmann at all: "Our proposed topic 'Asylum chaos: measures against imported violence in Europe' was rejected because, according to Parliament President Rohr, it was a judgment". Criticism of Parliament President Rohr was not spared: "We have to point out an extremely questionable and hair-raising approach here - this is no way to deal with an opposition!" Rohr defended himself: "I have to adhere to the rules of procedure, which state that negative formulations are not to be accepted during topical hours."