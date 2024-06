Austria signs ÖFB team player Kirchberger

"Makes us more professional"

"The fact that we were able to attract a player of Gini Kirchberger's caliber to Austria Vienna is a great sign for the club and the entire league," said Makas. "Gini lifts us up again in all areas and makes us more professional as a team." In Germany, Kirchberger played for MSV Duisburg, 1. FC Köln, SC Freiburg and Frankfurt, among others.