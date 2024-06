“We are taking the problem very seriously”

As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the police and labor inspectorate recently carried out a concerted operation to inspect several nightclubs in Vorarlberg, during which an illegal gambling den was unearthed. Legal sports betting providers now fear for the reputation of the entire industry. Spokesman Pierre Mitternöckler emphasizes in this context that the sports betting venues in Vorarlberg are the most closely monitored venues in the region: "No serious violations have been detected for years. This shows our commitment to transparency and compliance with guidelines and laws."