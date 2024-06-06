Elderly homeowner cheated out of 900,000 euros?

According to the court, the real estate company paid 750,000 euros for the property on Lake Traunsee, although the market value was 1.66 million euros. According to the accusation, the owner was no longer legally competent at the time - in the fall of 2019. Two lawyers and a notary, the two managing directors of the real estate company involved and a real estate agent have been charged with this offense.

Sentences of up to ten years in prison

If convicted, they face between one and ten years in prison. In addition, an association action has also been brought against the real estate company, which could result in a fine.