Scholz wants to hand over “dangerous criminals” to the Taliban

Coalition partners skeptical

However, one of the SPD's two coalition partners, the Greens, is skeptical as to whether the deportations are really possible. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock fears that deported Islamists could also plan terrorist attacks from there. The governing FDP, on the other hand, supported a tougher stance on deportations. "Anyone who commits Islamist-motivated crimes here in Germany, from incitement of the people and hatred of Jews to serious acts of violence and homicide, clearly needs no protection from Islamist regimes," said parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr.