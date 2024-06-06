After deadly attack
Scholz wants to hand over “dangerous criminals” to the Taliban
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make the deportation of serious criminals to Afghanistan and Syria possible again. "Such criminals should be deported - even if they come from Syria and Afghanistan," said Scholz in the Bundestag on Thursday. The German Chancellor did not say exactly how this would work legally.
Scholz pointed out that the Ministry of the Interior was looking for "legally and practically viable ways" to facilitate the deportation of criminals and dangerous individuals to Afghanistan.
Do not tolerate the glorification of terror
The ministry is also in talks with Afghanistan's neighboring countries. It will no longer tolerate the glorification and celebration of terrorist crimes. "That is why we will tighten our deportation regulations so that a serious interest in deportation arises from the glorification of terrorist crimes," said Scholz. "Anyone who glorifies terrorism is against all our values and should be deported."
It outrages me when someone who has sought protection here commits the most serious crimes.
Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz
"In such cases, Germany's interest in security outweighs the perpetrator's interest in protection," said the head of the traffic light government, explaining the move. "Serious criminals and terrorist threats have no place here," he said.
"The time for announcements is over"
"The time for warnings and condemnations, for waving things off and making announcements is now over," said opposition leader Friedrich Merz. "People expect us to act. They expect decisions. They are waiting for a clear, unambiguous answer from politicians," said the CDU leader.
Last Friday in Mannheim, an Afghan injured five participants at a rally organized by the anti-Islam movement Pax Europa as well as a police officer with a knife. The officer later succumbed to his injuries. The attack triggered a debate about relaxing the ban on deportations to Afghanistan.
AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel blamed the government for the fatal knife attack. The police murderer was a prime example of the migration policy failures of this government and its CDU-led predecessors, said Weidel.
Coalition partners skeptical
However, one of the SPD's two coalition partners, the Greens, is skeptical as to whether the deportations are really possible. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock fears that deported Islamists could also plan terrorist attacks from there. The governing FDP, on the other hand, supported a tougher stance on deportations. "Anyone who commits Islamist-motivated crimes here in Germany, from incitement of the people and hatred of Jews to serious acts of violence and homicide, clearly needs no protection from Islamist regimes," said parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr.
No deportations since Taliban takeover
Germany has not sent anyone back to Afghanistan since the radical Islamist Taliban took power in Kabul in August 2021. Even before that, due to the difficult security situation at the time, it had been agreed that only men - and especially criminals and so-called terror threats - would be forcibly returned to Kabul.
The many people from Syria and Afghanistan who have come to Germany as asylum seekers over the past ten years also include some who have committed serious crimes in Germany or who the police believe could commit a terrorist attack. Although the legal hurdles for deporting those who pose a potential danger are lower than for others who are required to leave the country, there are legal and practical difficulties
