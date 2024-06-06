Just embarrassing
Six years without an indoor pool? Still no plan
The Klagenfurt indoor swimming pool was decided in 2021. There were and are ongoing plans, but they are (still) not being implemented. The FP criticizes the indoor swimming pool madness. The EIA authority will not make a decision until the fall. Is it even possible to start construction in 2025?
The EIA assessment procedure for the Klagenfurt indoor swimming pool has been extended until the end of June. The municipal utilities will not submit all documents until June 28. There is criticism everywhere because the indoor swimming pool project was approved three years ago, but to date there is not even a start of construction in sight.
"There are only delays and stagnation. The question arises as to who is interested in preventing the construction," says FP club leader Andreas Skorianz. City party leader Gernot Darmann: "I don't think we'll ever get a sports pool. The loan of 50 million euros will be used to plug other holes."
Actually, an environmental impact assessment is only required for a project over 2.5 hectares; the sports pool on the Südring falls below this threshold by 147 square meters. The authorities are cautious because the pool is adjacent to Jump World, where there is also a lot going on. "The EIA authority will inform us in October and we expect construction to start in 2025 and be completed in 2027," says city manager Christian Scheider. The swimming pool in Gasometergasse closed in 2021, which means there will be no indoor pool in Klagenfurt for at least six years.
The Olympic Center is hoping for this timetable. "We are responsible for 350 athletes. We are running out of space in the sports park. We urgently need new areas in the sports pool," says regional sports director Arno Arthofer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.