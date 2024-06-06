Six years without an indoor pool? Still no plan

Actually, an environmental impact assessment is only required for a project over 2.5 hectares; the sports pool on the Südring falls below this threshold by 147 square meters. The authorities are cautious because the pool is adjacent to Jump World, where there is also a lot going on. "The EIA authority will inform us in October and we expect construction to start in 2025 and be completed in 2027," says city manager Christian Scheider. The swimming pool in Gasometergasse closed in 2021, which means there will be no indoor pool in Klagenfurt for at least six years.