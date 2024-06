Extreme snow clearing on the Tyrolean high alpine road

Snow flavored with the finest dust from the Sahara desert. What a sight at 2500 meters above sea level! We are standing on the Timmelsjoch in the rear Ötztal valley. Plenty of snow has fallen here this year. That's why one of the most beautiful pass roads in the Alps is still closed. A few more days and then the hibernation will probably be over. Although: it hasn't really been quiet here in recent weeks.