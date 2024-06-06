Vorteilswelt
Church opens up

Tower chapel becomes a “garden of women”

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 16:00

This year, St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its consecration. And that's why a space is being given over to art: Monika Pichler is creating a "garden of women" in the tower chapel of the neo-Gothic church - for reading and walking barefoot.

comment0 Kommentare

"The forest is like a garden to me, I like the wilderness," says Monika Pichler, walking barefoot across a carpet. Birds, ferns and undergrowth are depicted on it. The printed work of art made of wool is currently in the west tower chapel of St. Mary's Cathedral - and anyone can walk on it without shoes.

There are also chopping sticks around, cushions to sit on and books. "You can come, sit down and browse," explains Pichler. The wall of the chapel is wallpapered with family photos from the past 100 years. She calls her installation "In the Garden of Women" and refers to the Holy Family, but focuses on role models.

St. Mary's Cathedral, a landmark in the heart of Linz (Bild: Einöder Horst)
St. Mary's Cathedral, a landmark in the heart of Linz
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

New exhibitions until November
Pichler is the first of eight female artists who will be exhibiting in the West Tower Chapel one after the other until November. This art space was set up to mark the 100th anniversary of the church's consecration. The themes of the exhibitions revolve around women's roles, family images and gender equality.

The Long Night of the Churches on June 7
The tower chapel with its wonderful historic stained glass windows will also be an attraction worth seeing at the Long Night of Churches: 82 churches, chapels and church institutions in Upper Austria will open their doors next Friday (June 7). A total of 300 events invite you to join in.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Folgen Sie uns auf