Church opens up
Tower chapel becomes a “garden of women”
This year, St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its consecration. And that's why a space is being given over to art: Monika Pichler is creating a "garden of women" in the tower chapel of the neo-Gothic church - for reading and walking barefoot.
"The forest is like a garden to me, I like the wilderness," says Monika Pichler, walking barefoot across a carpet. Birds, ferns and undergrowth are depicted on it. The printed work of art made of wool is currently in the west tower chapel of St. Mary's Cathedral - and anyone can walk on it without shoes.
There are also chopping sticks around, cushions to sit on and books. "You can come, sit down and browse," explains Pichler. The wall of the chapel is wallpapered with family photos from the past 100 years. She calls her installation "In the Garden of Women" and refers to the Holy Family, but focuses on role models.
New exhibitions until November
Pichler is the first of eight female artists who will be exhibiting in the West Tower Chapel one after the other until November. This art space was set up to mark the 100th anniversary of the church's consecration. The themes of the exhibitions revolve around women's roles, family images and gender equality.
The Long Night of the Churches on June 7
The tower chapel with its wonderful historic stained glass windows will also be an attraction worth seeing at the Long Night of Churches: 82 churches, chapels and church institutions in Upper Austria will open their doors next Friday (June 7). A total of 300 events invite you to join in.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.