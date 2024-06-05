What state politicians should be campaigning for

Loan repayments, rent, electricity

In detail, loan repayments are the main burden for most of those affected (53%). Rent and housing costs are causing 46% of respondents to lose sleep, electricity and heating costs 45%. It is also interesting to note that even three out of ten Upper Austrians who have a "good income" consider their housing costs to be a burden. Among the socially disadvantaged, the figure is even more than twice as high at 66 percent. More than eight out of ten respondents are of the opinion that it is no longer possible to afford their own home on their earned income in Upper Austria.