Nature Conservation Association

More space for nature on school grounds

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 15:08

Near-natural settlement areas are a great opportunity in the fight against the loss of biodiversity and the consequences of climate change.

The red list of endangered animals and plants in the country is getting longer and longer. Current studies also show that populations of previously common species are declining. In view of this biodiversity crisis and climate change, it is important to exploit any potential for reversing the trend. Just such a project was presented yesterday at BORG Lauterach as part of the 111th anniversary of the nature conservation association.

A surprising number of animal and plant species can live in near-natural settlement areas. This potential needs to be exploited more.

Bianca Burtscher, Naturschutzbund

Under the expert guidance of Simone König from "Netzwerk blühendes Vorarlberg", pupils and teachers created a near-natural garden on the school grounds. The project was financed by donations from the "Schmetterlinge" association. And so a once species-poor lawn was transformed into a flowering area over several stages. "We selected the seeds in such a way that early and late bloomers are present and insects can find food throughout the summer," reported Maya Merten.

Valuable wild shrubs

126 butterfly species, including many moths, use wild shrubs such as blackthorn as nectar or caterpillar food plants.

Together with other classmates who have taken biology as an elective subject, she looks after and maintains the natural area. "When planting, we paid attention to native shrubs, fringe and meadow plants," Simone König also emphasized. Wild shrubs are particularly valuable as they not only provide a habitat for birds, but can also be a food source for up to 126 different butterfly species.

Bianca Burtscher, Managing Director of the Vorarlberg Nature Conservation Association, pointed out that this example shows how many animal and plant species can live in near-natural settlement areas. "This not only serves to preserve biodiversity, but also offers opportunities for local recreation and subsequently reduces the effects of climate change."

