Climate-neutral in Rosental together with the citizens

District heating from biomass and waste heat

There is a lot of potential for improvement in the heating sector in particular. District heating offers a climate-friendly alternative - in Ferlach, 99 percent of the energy for this comes from industrial waste heat and biomass. "For many homeowners in Ferlach, the conditions are good for phasing out heating oil," explains Adolf Melcher, Kelag Energie & Wärme. Where district heating does not work, heat pumps are an option.