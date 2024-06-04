Sexy even when exercising
Cyrus struts around the gym in high heels
It's not just Miley Cyrus' (31) hot stage looks that are glamorous, the beauty also appears in full glamor at the gym. It's hard to believe, but the singer has now confessed in an interview that she even wears high heels when exercising!
In an interview with "W Magazine", the 31-year-old pop star admitted to an unusual sports habit. Miley Cyrus revealed that she prefers to work out in high heels at the gym.
Cyrus wants to "feminize the workout room"
"My mantra, as with any athlete, is 'Practice how you perform'," the "Flowers" singer told the magazine. "That's why I train in high heels. Working out at the gym is really hard, but then I wear my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe."
That's why Cyrus usually works out in high heels. She went on to explain, "I'm all for feminizing the workout room because so much of the workout equipment is ugly." Whether training madness or not: Miley Cyrus' hours of sport in heels must be paying off, because during her performance at this year's Grammy Awards, nothing else was talked about afterwards but her particularly well-trained arms.
"Definitely have another version of myself"
While working out in high heels certainly contributes to her super toned body, the Grammy winner revealed that the heels help her to continue being "just" Miley off stage.
"I definitely have a persona - an expanded, fully realized version of myself," Miley Cyrus explained. "But there's also a layer to my life that's very intimate, sacred and secret."
"My fans are my children"
The 31-year-old also spoke to the magazine about her future family plans. The singer is not quite sure whether she wants to become a mother. "I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want to have kids or not," Cyrus candidly explained, adding, "I feel like my fans are my kids in a way."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
