Thriller until 1:40 am! Zverev defeats Rune

German tennis star Alexander Zverev can continue his title mission at the French Open in Paris after another five-set thriller. The 27-year-old won his highly eventful round of 16 match against Denmark's Holger Rune 4:6, 6:1, 5:7, 7:6(2) and 6:2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam tournament on clay for the fourth time in a row.