What reckless food delivery drivers now face

What was still a blessing for many people during the pandemic due to the restrictions is currently leading to more and more complaints and reports and is increasingly becoming a curse for urban traffic, according to Linz's VP City Vice Martin Hajart: "Reckless delivery couriers - on bikes, e-bikes and recently also on 'mini-mopeds' - are increasingly shaping the cityscape and causing trouble. The bicycle couriers often use sidewalks with their vehicles, ride against the direction of travel on cycle paths, are speedy in pedestrian zones and drive relatively too fast."