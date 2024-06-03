Reservoir instead of dammed emotions

Village chief hopes for a "bigger" solution, however

Although this is not a flood protection project, Huber believes that an improvement can be expected due to the lower stream level. The mayor of Tarrenz, Stefan Rueland, agrees: "It's certainly better than before, the municipal utilities have made a lot of effort, but it's not a definitive solution." The head of the village is hoping for "Variant A", which involves much more extensive work and is reportedly still being examined by Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor. In the meantime, however, one has to be satisfied with "C". The numerous pairs of ducks on the newly created reservoir will do.