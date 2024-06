Speeding driver had three children in the car – car taken away

At 124 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

According to the measurements, the 20-year-old's vehicle was traveling at 124 km/h. However, only 50 km/h is permitted on this stretch of road. Particularly alarming: the young man was traveling with three children in the car. The police stopped the speeding driver. He not only had to surrender his probationary driving license, but also his vehicle. This was confiscated by the police.