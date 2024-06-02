Tsitsipas reaches hit against fearsome opponent Alcaraz

"Hope for a greatatmosphere"

As a result, Stefanos immediately announced: "I'll try to create chances and then make the most of them. I hope there will be a great atmosphere to help me." On the way there, Tsitsipas, who has been in strong form at this French Open so far, struggled for the first time. He was chasing a set and a break against Matteo Arnaldi, who had already eliminated Andrei Rublev, the highest seeded player in this quarter. However, he turned the second round around by saving himself in the tie-break and winning it, after which he confidently played his way to victory.