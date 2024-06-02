Vorteilswelt
At the 12th cycling marathon

Driven by the devil! Carinthian was the fastest

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 14:33

Home victory at the 12th ARBÖ Cycling Marathon in the Carinthian Nockberge mountains. Hans-Jörg Leopold (Feld am See) had a tough time in the early rainy weather - but in the end the rider from Lavanttal won ahead of his team colleague Stefan Pöll. A cult figure of the Tour de France made his comeback!

comment0 Kommentare

The comeback of Didi Senft (who also caused many laughs in his costume at the Tour de France last year!) resulted in a home victory at the 12th ARBÖ Cycling Marathon! Driven by the Tour devil, Hans-Jörg Leopold from Lavanttal crossed the finish line in Bad Kleinkirchheim in first place. The 41-year-old relegated Stefan Pöll - club colleague from the Bundesliga team from Feld am See and last year's winner - to second place this year.

Didi Senft drove Leopold over all three climbs as the tour devil. (Bild: zVg)
Didi Senft drove Leopold over all three climbs as the tour devil.
(Bild: zVg)
Zitat Icon

The first climb didn't go according to plan, but then it got better and better.

Hans-Jörg LEOPOLD, Sieger 12. ARBÖ Radmarathon

Three times fastest at the top
Leopold was ahead on all three climbs (Schiestelscharte, Eisentalhöhe, finish in Bad Kleinkirchheim). Despite the drizzle at the start, he was beaming with the sun at the finish: "That was really tough. The first climb didn't go to plan. But then I unpacked my normal form!" 40-year-old Styrian Pia-Maria Thoma (ARBÖ Knittelfeld) took victory in the women's race.

Organizer Norbert Unterköfler (far left) with the top 3. (Bild: zVg)
Organizer Norbert Unterköfler (far left) with the top 3.
(Bild: zVg)

500 participants, no incidents
After an ideal start at the Kidsrace and celebrity event on Saturday, a total of 500 cycling enthusiasts took part in the marathon course from Bad Kleinkirchheim through the Nockberge mountains.

Thanks to the special timekeeping system (time is only taken on the three climbs), "speedbaiting" on the descents has been a thing of the past for years. The result: the race went off without incident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
