Driven by the devil! Carinthian was the fastest

The comeback of Didi Senft (who also caused many laughs in his costume at the Tour de France last year!) resulted in a home victory at the 12th ARBÖ Cycling Marathon! Driven by the Tour devil, Hans-Jörg Leopold from Lavanttal crossed the finish line in Bad Kleinkirchheim in first place. The 41-year-old relegated Stefan Pöll - club colleague from the Bundesliga team from Feld am See and last year's winner - to second place this year.