Lost control
Car crashes head-on into tree: occupants seriously injured
A terrible traffic accident on Sunday night in Jochberg in the Tyrolean district of Kitzbühel: a German (25) lost control of his car, presumably due to excessive speed, causing it to crash into the crash barrier and ultimately into a tree. Four occupants were injured, most of them seriously.
The fatal accident happened shortly before 2.30 am. The 25-year-old German, who was accompanied by three compatriots aged 21, 23 and 25, was driving his car on the B161 Kitzbüheler Straße coming from Aurach in the direction of Jochberg when he suddenly lost control.
Left the road on a bend
"Presumably due to excessive speed, the car left the road in a right-hand bend and crashed head-on into the guardrail there and then into a tree," reported the police.
The driver had to be freed by the fire department using hydraulic rescue equipment.
The driver was trapped in the wreck. "He had to be freed by the fire department using hydraulic rescue equipment. The three passengers were able to free themselves from the car", the investigators continued.
Occupants taken to hospital, car a total loss
The 25-year-old and two other occupants suffered serious injuries, while the fourth passenger sustained significant injuries. After initial treatment at the scene of the accident, all four Germans were taken to St. Johann in Tirol district hospital by ambulance. The car was a total loss.
In addition to 40 firefighters, the ambulance service, an emergency doctor and the police were also deployed to the scene.
