Fire department celebrates anniversary with safety day

Safety day at Schleppe-Alm

To mark the 100th anniversary, a big celebration is planned on June 29 at the Schleppe Alm, where the new fire engine will also be blessed. At the same time, this year's Safety Day will take place with an exciting program. All emergency organizations from the police and water rescue to the army, mountain rescue and of course the Carinthian fire brigades and more will be there and present themselves in special demonstrations.