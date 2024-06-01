Vorteilswelt
WEGA moved in

7 shots fired: Major night-time alarm in the Karl-Marx-Hof

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 13:13

Frightening scenes unfolded in Vienna's Karl-Marx-Hof on Saturday night. Residents reported seven gunshots in Heiligenstadt, the police arrived with a heavily armed large contingent. The social building was searched twice!

comment0 Kommentare

"We couldn't believe our eyes. As soon as we opened the apartment door, we were looking down the barrel of an assault rifle," say the still shocked residents of the Karl-Marx-Hof in Vienna. On Saturday night, the residents were literally torn from their beds when seven shots put an early end to the night.

Large area cordoned off
A short time later, a large contingent of police arrived at the most famous social housing complex in the metropolis. The area was cordoned off and passers-by were chased away from the scene. A riot unit, helicopters and the special WEGA unit searched the surrounding area and the building was closely scrutinized. A walker with a dog reported shortly afterwards that he had seen an unknown person with a weapon.

The large-scale operation in the Karl-Marx-Hof could be followed from the windows, going outside was not an option. (Bild: Leserreporter/Irene K.)
The large-scale operation in the Karl-Marx-Hof could be followed from the windows, going outside was not an option.
(Bild: Leserreporter/Irene K.)

Hunt for the phantom and traces
"The phantom was sitting in the bushes and was aiming at officers", according to the animal lover's terrifying but also uncertain account. As a result, the large-scale operation got underway again and every square centimetre was secured by a dog squadron. The operation was finally called off at around 3 o'clock in the morning. There was no trace of a possible murder weapon or the gunman, according to the regional police headquarters.

Naturally, there is still a great deal of uncertainty the following day, and the neighbors are now even looking for clues on their own. "Of course you don't feel safe, especially because you don't get any more information from the police," says neighbor Irene K.

Meanwhile, the file has already been closed by the police ...

Josef Poyer
