7 shots fired: Major night-time alarm in the Karl-Marx-Hof

Hunt for the phantom and traces

"The phantom was sitting in the bushes and was aiming at officers", according to the animal lover's terrifying but also uncertain account. As a result, the large-scale operation got underway again and every square centimetre was secured by a dog squadron. The operation was finally called off at around 3 o'clock in the morning. There was no trace of a possible murder weapon or the gunman, according to the regional police headquarters.