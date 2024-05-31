Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Middle East war

This is what the new draft for a ceasefire looks like

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 23:01

On Friday evening, it was announced that Israel's representatives had agreed to a new draft for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. As with previous proposals, this envisages three phases and has already been sent to the war opponent Hamas.

comment0 Kommentare

According to a high-ranking US government representative, the proposal is set out in detail on four and a half pages. It is "almost identical to what Hamas itself proposed a few weeks ago." The first phase would last six weeks and include a complete and unrestricted ceasefire. The Israeli armed forces would withdraw from all densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

In return, Hamas would release certain hostages, including women, the elderly and the injured. The mortal remains of some of the victims killed are also to be handed over to their families. Israel would in turn release hundreds of Palestinians from prisons.

Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip (archive photo) (Bild: APA/AFP/Israeli Army)
Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip (archive photo)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Israeli Army)

Humanitarian aid during the ceasefire
According to the new draft, humanitarian aid is to be brought to the coastal area after the start of the ceasefire and clean-up work is to begin. During this phase, a permanent end to the fighting is also to be negotiated. All remaining living hostages are then to be released, including soldiers. According to the US government, the Israeli military must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip. Six weeks are also planned for this process.

In the third phase, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would begin. This is expected to take three to five years and will be supported by the US government and the international community. At this point, the last remains of killed Israeli hostages would be returned to their families.

Surprising announcement
The fact that US President Joe Biden publicly announced all these details (see video above) is surprising and could be intended to increase the pressure on both sides. It is time to end the war, he said at the White House on Friday. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reiterated on Friday that a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army were "non-negotiable".

US President Joe Biden (Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)
US President Joe Biden
(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, announced that the war would only end when Hamas had neither the ability to govern nor to wage war. All the goals mentioned in the agreement would have to be implemented. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the USA have been trying for months to reach an agreement, but have so far been unsuccessful.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf