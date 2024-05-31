Middle East war
This is what the new draft for a ceasefire looks like
On Friday evening, it was announced that Israel's representatives had agreed to a new draft for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. As with previous proposals, this envisages three phases and has already been sent to the war opponent Hamas.
According to a high-ranking US government representative, the proposal is set out in detail on four and a half pages. It is "almost identical to what Hamas itself proposed a few weeks ago." The first phase would last six weeks and include a complete and unrestricted ceasefire. The Israeli armed forces would withdraw from all densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.
In return, Hamas would release certain hostages, including women, the elderly and the injured. The mortal remains of some of the victims killed are also to be handed over to their families. Israel would in turn release hundreds of Palestinians from prisons.
Humanitarian aid during the ceasefire
According to the new draft, humanitarian aid is to be brought to the coastal area after the start of the ceasefire and clean-up work is to begin. During this phase, a permanent end to the fighting is also to be negotiated. All remaining living hostages are then to be released, including soldiers. According to the US government, the Israeli military must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip. Six weeks are also planned for this process.
In the third phase, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would begin. This is expected to take three to five years and will be supported by the US government and the international community. At this point, the last remains of killed Israeli hostages would be returned to their families.
Surprising announcement
The fact that US President Joe Biden publicly announced all these details (see video above) is surprising and could be intended to increase the pressure on both sides. It is time to end the war, he said at the White House on Friday. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reiterated on Friday that a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army were "non-negotiable".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, announced that the war would only end when Hamas had neither the ability to govern nor to wage war. All the goals mentioned in the agreement would have to be implemented. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the USA have been trying for months to reach an agreement, but have so far been unsuccessful.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
