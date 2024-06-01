Styrian conservationists increase pressure on politicians

"Incomprehensible!"

Werner Holzinger, nature conservation professor at the University of Graz, is one of the many Styrian advocates. For him, it is "almost incomprehensible" that the red nature conservation councillor Ursula Lackner continues to oppose the initiative from Brussels. "Since the early 1960s, Austria has been consuming more resources every year than the entire country produces. We are therefore living on too large a scale, knowing full well that we will not be able to repay our children for the damage we have caused." According to studies, the costs of inaction would be eight times higher than those for renaturation measures