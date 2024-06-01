Open letter
Styrian conservationists increase pressure on politicians
The EU's planned renaturation law is also causing a stir in Styria. Renowned scientists are sharply criticizing the blockade stance of Styrian State Councillor Ursula Lackner (SPÖ). In addition, the impending end of psychiatric family care will soon be a matter for the provincial parliament.
The list of scientists who are in favor of the planned EU renaturation law as a powerful response to the climate and biodiversity crisis is getting longer by the day.
Together with the WWF, they have launched a petition to persuade politicians to rethink their position. After all, as of Friday afternoon, 18,785 people have already signed the petition, and the paper will have to be dealt with by parliament once it reaches 19,000.
"Incomprehensible!"
Werner Holzinger, nature conservation professor at the University of Graz, is one of the many Styrian advocates. For him, it is "almost incomprehensible" that the red nature conservation councillor Ursula Lackner continues to oppose the initiative from Brussels. "Since the early 1960s, Austria has been consuming more resources every year than the entire country produces. We are therefore living on too large a scale, knowing full well that we will not be able to repay our children for the damage we have caused." According to studies, the costs of inaction would be eight times higher than those for renaturation measures
Styrian nature conservation president Johannes Gepp has now finally lost his temper over the issue. In an open letter, he calls on Lackner to have the "necessary courage to vote in favor of the renaturation law": "How will you explain your current procrastination to your descendants?" it says, among other things.
Incidentally, the nature conservation heavyweight has not yet received an answer. The SPÖ politician also reiterated her position to the "Krone" newspaper: "Unfortunately, the question of financing is still open. As the feasibility of the regulation goes far beyond what we states can achieve on our own, it would be irresponsible to agree to it."
"Family care" becomes a case for the state parliament
Change of subject. As recently reported, psychiatric family care in Styria is to be gradually phased out. As the clientele - mentally ill adults - are in the gray area between the Disability and Social Assistance Act, no political office feels responsible, and those affected have no other lobby.
When asked by "Krone", as reported, neither Doris Kampus (SPÖ), State Councillor for Social Affairs, nor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), State Councillor for Health, wanted to explain why the care model, which has been running successfully for decades, is now on the brink of being discontinued.
However, the politicians will soon have to show their true colors, as the FPÖ has submitted a motion to the state parliament. One of the demands: "Appropriate legal framework conditions must be created to ensure long-term security," says the blue party's health spokesperson Marco Triller. The initiative will be discussed for the first time in the Health Committee on June 18.
