European Football Championship

UEFA bans ÖFB cheering song “L’amour toujours”!

31.05.2024 17:27

The ÖFB has to find a new cheering song for the European Football Championship in Germany!

Originally, it had been submitted that "L'amour toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino should be played in the event of Austrian success. After the recent Sylt videos, however, the song fell into disrepute, whereupon UEFA informed the association that the song could not be played.

"The ÖFB clearly stands for tolerance, diversity and integration!"
"The ÖFB clearly stands for tolerance, diversity and integration and is committed to respectful coexistence in all areas of society. Following the recent incidents of misuse, the song will not be played at ÖFB international matches," the national association said in its statement.

"L'amour toujours" became "code for right-wing extremists"
Videos recently became public in which party guests in a pub on the German North Sea island of Sylt chanted xenophobic slogans to the tune of "L'amour toujours". Police investigations are also underway following similar incidents in Carinthia and Lower Austria.

As "profil" writes, the song has become "code for right-wing extremists" in recent months. The song has recently been played regularly at successful Austrian international matches. Now a new cheering number will be chosen, the ÖFB announced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

