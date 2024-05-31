“We work with nature!”

Showcase project to protect the great bustard

But there are also success stories in the animal sector. In the Parndorfer Platte region, home to the great bustard, more than 900 hectares of protected area have been created for this rare animal. This has enabled the population to increase from less than 90 animals to over 600 individuals "We are talking about one of the most successful nature conservation projects in Austria," says Falb-Meixner, who is an active bustard conservationist himself, proudly.