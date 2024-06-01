Electrifying plans for rail and road

In Milan, an order was won this year for 736 motors to power 46 new subway trains. The motors have already been in use in the streetcars there since 2022 and have now been reordered. The rail vehicles will be built by Stadler Rail, with the Swiss manufacturer being the largest customer. TSA drives are also being installed in the new ÖBB double-decker jets in Vienna, as well as in the CAT trains. A major order was landed in Berlin. The modern subway trains were put into operation at the beginning of this year. In Vienna, the drive systems are also installed in the subway, and the Viennese Neudorf company is also working with the French manufacturer Alstom, which produces the Viennese "Bims". In Spain, the Renfre high-speed trains also run with TSA motors. Incidentally, most of the engines are installed in the Moscow metros, but since the start of the war in 2022, business relations have been completely on hold.