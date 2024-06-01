Lugner and "little bee"
Will the wedding fall through today?
Finally, the craziest celebrity wedding of the year is about to take place: Today the wedding bells are ringing for the sixth time for building contractor Richard Lugner, also known as "Richie Rich". The happy bride is the young Simone Reiländer, affectionately known as "Bee". The only thing that could throw a spanner in the works for the couple is the weather. Find out how this spectacle will unfold here . . .
Originally, a celebration in a "small circle" was planned. But due to the enormous interest, "Mörtel" probably had to abandon this plan. "The interest is incredibly high, it will probably be a huge celebration," he said in an interview. His Simone is also excited, after all, it is supposed to be the best day of a woman's life. Everything is planned down to the last detail and we give an insight into the timetable.
Photos with the bride and groom
At 1.50 pm, Richard Lugner will greet his "little bee" at City Hall, as the wedding ceremony starts at 2 pm in Stone Hall 2. After the festive ceremony, the newlyweds will go to the ground floor to pose for photos, where private individuals will also have the opportunity to take photos.
Vintage buses and celebration at Palais Auersperg
Weather permitting, the bride and groom and their guests will enjoy a drive around the town hall in open-top vintage buses - a truly brave move given the potential showers that may appear during the first half of the day. This is followed by a departure in convoy with a police escort, in the style of an impressive spectacle. The destination is Palais Auersperg, where there is a "small" cocktail reception in front of the ballroom beforehand.
The wedding timetable
- 1.50 pm: Arrival of the bride at the town hall
- 2 p.m.: Wedding ceremony
- 2:30 pm: Bride and groom are ready for photos
- 2:45 pm: Departure in convoy with police escort
- 3 p.m.: Arrival at Palais Auersperg
- 3.30 p.m.: Wedding table
- 4.45 p.m.: Wedding cake
- 5 p.m.: Bridal dance
- 7 p.m.: End
From 3:30 pm, the guests and the bride and groom take their seats at the festively laid wedding table to experience the next highlights of the program, including the cutting of the wedding cake and, of course, the long-awaited bridal dance. At around 7 pm, the big Lugner show draws to a close and everyone is happy about marriage number six and hopes that this will be the last one.
Wedding night in the hotel
The newlyweds will spend their wedding night in a luxury hotel in Vienna. A big honeymoon is not planned afterwards. "Simone only has until Tuesday off, she also wants to work in the garden again, she's a busy bee," said the master builder. So on Sunday and Monday she will only be going to Dresden and Leipzig.
Well, we would like to send our warmest congratulations to the master builder and wish him all the best for his wedding today, but above all reasonably good weather!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
