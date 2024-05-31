"Ageing does matter"
Vergara wants to have every beauty operation there is
Sofia Vergara regularly delights her fans with sexy photos. However, the pretty Latina makes no secret of the fact that her youthful appearance is not just down to good genes and enough sleep, as some of her Hollywood colleagues claim. What's more, she explained in an interview that she will try every beauty operation there is to look young for as long as possible!
"I feel like you have to use everything that's out there," Sofia Vergara revealed to "Allure" magazine - and added: "I mean, if you care about ageing. There's nothing wrong with not caring. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, there's so much stuff out there now."
Busy schedule puts the brakes on beauty surgeries
However, the 51-year-old sighed that she can't always do the procedures she would like to try. Her busy schedule is to blame: "I feel like I'll do every plastic surgery I can when I'm ready," she continued.
And revealed, "I wish I had more downtime. I would have done stuff already. But because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house for weeks and recover."
Yes to Botox, no to fillers
She has been using Botox "for a long time", Vergara revealed. The neurotoxin keeps her neck and eye area in particular looking young. She has not yet tried fillers, however, because: "I don't believe in fillers," says Vergara.
The reason for her skepticism? "I think a filler is good if you're really young and want a bit more cheeks or to plump up your lips a bit. At my age - 51 - I feel like it won't make you look younger. It will make you look more finished. And I feel like it doesn't really lift you up. It kind of weighs you down. So I'm against it once you reach a certain age."
