Numbers are exploding
Sad result: criminals are getting younger and younger
Juvenile crime in Austria is exploding: The number of suspects has practically doubled, especially in the 10 to under 14 age group. In 2013 there were "only" 4821 reports, but in the previous year there were already 9730 cases.
The face of Austrian criminals is getting younger and younger. Due to ever more brutal cases - such as a gang of mass rapists - and exploding, i.e. alarming, statistics relating to people going off the rails, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner set up a task force to combat youth crime at the beginning of March.
After three months, the first results are now available: There have been no fewer than 2700 reports. The majority of these were drug-related offenses. And: every tenth report even ended with a young person being arrested by the police.
44,052 suspects were already reported in 2023
At the same time, criminologists have analyzed age trends in the child and youth scene since 2013: On average, 850 children under the age of ten were identified as suspects.
Tens of thousands of reports
- A total of 44,052 suspects under the age of 10 to 18 were registered in 2023.
- In addition to rampant drug offenses, illegal gun possession and the carrying of deceptively real-looking gas guns has also skyrocketed.
"I have given the order to set priority measures, clean up and ensure people's safety. These priorities will be continued," announced Interior Minister Karner.
However, the number of suspects in the 10 to under 14 age group has doubled: 9730 were reported in 2023. However, the number of reported "older youths" aged 14 to 18 also exploded by almost a third between 2013 and 2023. While there were 24,800 reports in 2013, 33,442 young people were listed in the crime statistics last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.