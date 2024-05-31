Joining Leeds
Red Bull changes strategy with traditional club
Austrian drinks manufacturer Red Bull becomes a minority shareholder in traditional club Leeds United. The English club's name and colors remain unchanged.
One more in the global Bull network. After "branches" in Salzburg, Leipzig, New York and Bragantino (Bra), Red Bull's soccer portfolio is growing again. And in the motherland of the round leather. The drinks manufacturer is investing in traditional club Leeds United.
But not in the same way as before: the international group has changed its strategy. From next season, the Red Bull logo will adorn the front of both the men's and women's team shirts. The Austrian beverage giant will also acquire a minority stake in the club. The name, crest and club colors will remain unchanged - something that would probably have been impossible during Didi Mateschitz's lifetime.
Promotion missed
"The investment is a historic milestone. It will enable the club to further exploit its full competitive potential," explains Paraag Marathe, chairman of the "Peacocks" - as Leeds is known by its fans. The three-time English champions (1969, 1974, 1992) from the county of Yorkshire missed out on promotion back to the Premier League last weekend, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley in the play-off final.
The aim of getting Leeds United back into the Premier League and establishing themselves in the best soccer league in the world fits in very well with Red Bull. We are looking forward to the partnership and are optimistic and full of energy for the future
Oliver Mintzlaff
"The goal of getting Leeds United back into the Premier League and establishing themselves in the best soccer league in the world is a great fit for Red Bull. We are looking forward to the partnership and are optimistic and full of energy for the future," said Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff about the multi-year agreement.
A takeover bid of 82 million euros is said to have been made back in 2015. Red Bull denied this at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.