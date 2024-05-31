Another resolution
Communities express displeasure at “ENT shrinkage”
In the transfer contract of Mistelbach Hospital to the state health agency LGA in 2004, it was stipulated that the former "Weinviertel Hospital", as a specialist hospital, had to guarantee the full range of treatments. As this is no longer the case due to the restriction of ENT operations, there is also resentment about this.
It is uncertain whether this was triggered by - unconfirmed - information that the "Krone" also learned: a patient with a severe nosebleed is said to have been brought to Mistelbach by ambulance from the Korneuburg district. There, however, he was sent to specialists - again in the other direction - to Krems, where such cases are treated on a substitute basis.
The reason for this is that bleeding in the ENT area is very delicate and should only be treated by specialists.
It's also about finances: charges for less service
However, the lamentations surrounding the "shrunken" ENT department are not getting any quieter: after the local council of the district capital passed a resolution for a rapid resumption of full operations, this is spreading: in the neighboring municipality of Gaweinstal, too, there are official calls for the "reversal of the closure of the bed-carrying ENT department".
Another reason for the uproar is that the municipalities have to pay "NÖKAS contributions". "As a local municipality, we still have to pay extra every year, and this year it will unfortunately be almost one million euros," says Mistelbach's mayor Erich Stubenvoll.
