Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Another resolution

Communities express displeasure at “ENT shrinkage”

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 06:00

In the transfer contract of Mistelbach Hospital to the state health agency LGA in 2004, it was stipulated that the former "Weinviertel Hospital", as a specialist hospital, had to guarantee the full range of treatments. As this is no longer the case due to the restriction of ENT operations, there is also resentment about this.

comment0 Kommentare

It is uncertain whether this was triggered by - unconfirmed - information that the "Krone" also learned: a patient with a severe nosebleed is said to have been brought to Mistelbach by ambulance from the Korneuburg district. There, however, he was sent to specialists - again in the other direction - to Krems, where such cases are treated on a substitute basis.

The reason for this is that bleeding in the ENT area is very delicate and should only be treated by specialists.

It's also about finances: charges for less service
However, the lamentations surrounding the "shrunken" ENT department are not getting any quieter: after the local council of the district capital passed a resolution for a rapid resumption of full operations, this is spreading: in the neighboring municipality of Gaweinstal, too, there are official calls for the "reversal of the closure of the bed-carrying ENT department".

Another reason for the uproar is that the municipalities have to pay "NÖKAS contributions". "As a local municipality, we still have to pay extra every year, and this year it will unfortunately be almost one million euros," says Mistelbach's mayor Erich Stubenvoll.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf