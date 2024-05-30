Duo caught on the run
Drunk driver crashes his car onto McDonald’s terrace
Spectacular accident on Thursday night in the Tyrolean Zillertal: a local man (20) lost control of his car and literally raced towards the McDonald's branch in Schlitters. The car then broke through the fence there and came to a standstill on the terrace of the fast food restaurant. The suspected driver - who was drunk according to the police - and his companion fled on foot and were quickly apprehended.
The accident happened shortly before 1.30 am. The 20-year-old local man was driving his car on the B169 in the Schlitters industrial estate on the exit lane in the direction of the McDonalds branch there.
Brakes apparently did not work
"According to later information from the driver, he was traveling at around 80 to 90 km/h. He had therefore tried to brake. However, the vehicle allegedly did not slow down. When he tried to brake again, the wheels locked," the police reported.
The young man's car then sped straight across the green area, broke through an iron fence and finally came to a standstill on the terrace of the fast food outlet.
Witnesses saw both occupants remove the license plates from the vehicle and leave the scene of the accident.
Escape from the scene of the accident was a crazy idea
"Witnesses were then able to observe how both occupants removed the license plates from the vehicle and left the scene of the accident," the investigators continued. Based on the information provided by the witnesses, the suspected driver and his companion (21) were identified and checked by a police patrol on the way to the scene of the accident.
"Contradictory information"
After "initially contradictory statements", the two men admitted that they had been the occupants of the car involved in the accident. The duo were injured in the accident and were taken to hospital in Schwaz by ambulance after first aid.
Heavily intoxicated, no driver's license
According to the police, the driver tested positive for alcohol and was found to be heavily intoxicated. "The 20-year-old is also currently not in possession of a valid driving license," say the investigators.
Accident vehicle was confiscated
The terrace railing and the furniture (tables, chairs, etc.) were severely damaged. No skid marks were found during the investigation into the course of the accident. The car was seized by order of the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
