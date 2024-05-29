Hamas used tunnels
Israeli military controls border with Egypt
According to local media reports, Israel's military has taken control of the section on the border with Egypt (see video above). There are said to be around 20 tunnels in the area, which Hamas would have used to smuggle weapons. Some of the underground passages are said to have been destroyed.
The Philadelphi Corridor area is about 14 kilometers long. On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security advisor announced that three quarters of the corridor had been captured. "Together with the Egyptians, we must ensure that the smuggling of weapons is prevented." There are said to be a total of 82 tunnel shafts in the area. According to reports, the Egyptian government has been informed of this.
Rocket launcher discovered
According to Israel's military, dozens of Hamas rocket launchers have now been discovered in the tunnel shafts. The information could not initially be independently verified.
During the operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army is also going from house to house to search for weapons. On Wednesday, three soldiers were killed in an explosion in a building in Rafah. According to the military, many buildings are rigged with deadly booby traps.
Border crossing taken over
At the beginning of May, Israeli troops advanced into parts of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They took over the only border crossing to Egypt on the Palestinian side. As there are hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people there, the military operation has been criticized internationally.
