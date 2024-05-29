Over a billion! Ring makes the cash registers ring

He puts a stop to the uncertainty that has arisen in the region following the death of Didi Mateschitz. "The Ring is owned by the Dietrich Mateschitz Group, and Mark has assured us that he will continue on his father's path 100 percent." The contract with the premier class of motorsport runs until 2030. "Nobody really knows what it will look like after that. There's never a guarantee in life anyway, but Formula 1 is almost an identity for Styria," Drexler clarifies.