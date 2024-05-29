New study
Over a billion! Ring makes the cash registers ring
Over the last ten years, events at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg have brought in more than one billion euros - for Styria, this results in added value of almost 480 million euros.
The Red Bull Ring is not only the Mecca of red-white-red motorsport, but also an economic beacon for Austria, Styria and the Mur Valley. This is at least the conclusion of a value creation study commissioned by the province (as the parent company of Ö-Ring GmbH).
Ring as a "stroke of luck" for Styria
According to author Florian Schwillinsky from the Vienna-based economixs Institute for Applied Economic and Social Research, visitor spending on the Ring and the investments made in the region will generate revenue of EUR 1.07 billion in Austria (EUR 671 million of which is attributable to Styria) between 2013 and 2023. "The Ring is not just a race track, but also an outstanding event location and an absolute stroke of luck for our province," emphasizes Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP).
The additional added value for Styria as a result of the Spielberg project amounts to an impressive 479.5 million euros (686.5 million for Austria). The development of the number of overnight stays is also remarkable: "While there were 330,000 overnight stays in 2013, we already had 600,000 in the Murtal last year," calculates Drexler's party colleague and State Councillor for Economic Affairs Barbara Eibinger-Miedl. In total, the ring secures 1765 Styrian jobs. In addition, the federal and state governments have generated tax revenue of 183.3 million euros over the last ten years.
Race Sunday already sold out
So far, so impressive - and this year these figures are likely to be pushed even higher. One month before the Formula 1 guest appearance, Race Sunday is already completely sold out with 105,000 spectators. "But there are still tickets available for Friday and Saturday - and Saturday in particular is a real highlight with the sprint race and qualifying," says Ring boss Erich Wolf.
He puts a stop to the uncertainty that has arisen in the region following the death of Didi Mateschitz. "The Ring is owned by the Dietrich Mateschitz Group, and Mark has assured us that he will continue on his father's path 100 percent." The contract with the premier class of motorsport runs until 2030. "Nobody really knows what it will look like after that. There's never a guarantee in life anyway, but Formula 1 is almost an identity for Styria," Drexler clarifies.
2023 was a record year
Incidentally, last year was the best year in the Ring's history to date - around 500,000 motorsport fans made the pilgrimage to Formula 1, MotoGP and DTM alone. Turnover of 176 million euros was achieved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
