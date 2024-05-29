Heavily armored
Wega presents new “Survivor” special vehicle
The "Survivor" special vehicle has been in the fleet of the Wega special police unit in Vienna since April of this year. The heavily armored vehicle has now been demonstrated during an exercise. Survivor" was deployed on the premises of a former publishing house in Simmering during an assumed hostage situation. The vehicle is primarily intended for particularly dangerous operations - including terrorist situations.
The exercise on Wednesday in front of numerous media representatives was based on an armed perpetrator who had barricaded himself in a building. A civilian was still in the building and had to be rescued. Two squads of Wega security guards approached the building - one on foot via the inner stairwell, the other from the outside via the "Survivor" ladder structure through a window.
This ladder on the roof of the vehicle can be extended up to seven meters. It would therefore also be possible to enter from the outside via a window on the second floor, said Brigadier Andreas Kohs, Head of the Special Forces Department at the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate, in response to an APA inquiry.
Exercise in a vacant building
The civilian was also rescued this way during the exercise. The "Survivor" is not only intended to rescue people or emergency personnel from a dangerous area, but also to approach a particularly dangerous situation. The training object - the building has been empty for some time - has been available to Wega since February 2023 until it is demolished. This means that hydraulic and technical equipment can also be tested without having to repair the damage.1.9 million euros
Costs of 1.9 million euros "money well spent" for Karner
"It is important for the population to show this publicly," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) afterwards. "It is our job to ensure the safety of people in this city." In addition to sufficient personnel, modern and up-to-date equipment is also needed, said Karner. The importance of good equipment for police officers to protect themselves was demonstrated a few days ago when an officer was attacked by a man with a knife in Favoriten. "Thank God he got off lightly with minor abrasions because he was wearing a stab protection vest," emphasized Karner. The "Survivor" cost 1.9 million euros. "That is money well spent," said the Minister of the Interior.
