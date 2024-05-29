Wega presents new “Survivor” special vehicle

Costs of 1.9 million euros "money well spent" for Karner

"It is important for the population to show this publicly," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) afterwards. "It is our job to ensure the safety of people in this city." In addition to sufficient personnel, modern and up-to-date equipment is also needed, said Karner. The importance of good equipment for police officers to protect themselves was demonstrated a few days ago when an officer was attacked by a man with a knife in Favoriten. "Thank God he got off lightly with minor abrasions because he was wearing a stab protection vest," emphasized Karner. The "Survivor" cost 1.9 million euros. "That is money well spent," said the Minister of the Interior.