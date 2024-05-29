Vorteilswelt
Strengthening NATO's eastern flank

Paris and Berlin announce weapons partnership

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 10:42

Germany and France want to expand their joint defense projects to include long-range weapons. This also means strengthening the European arms industry in order to "improve military capabilities".

Together with other partners, Paris and Berlin are planning "long-term, comprehensive and inclusive cooperation in the field of long-range stand-off weapons", according to a statement following a meeting of the Franco-German Defense Council in Meseberg (Brandenburg), which was published on Wednesday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron had previously named the UK as a partner. Both countries also agreed to further strengthen NATO's eastern flank towards Russia and Belarus. The Franco-German brigade could also be involved in this, they said. Berlin and Paris also reaffirmed their willingness to make the planned EU Rapid Deployment Capacity "fully operational" by 2025.

Nuclear deterrence "central"
With regard to the new debate initiated by Macron on the role of nuclear deterrence, both sides emphasized its "central importance" for the security of Europe and NATO. They also referred to the deterrent role of the independent French strategic nuclear forces, which in turn make an "essential contribution to the security of the Alliance".

The basis of the common defense is "an appropriate mix of nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities, complemented by space and cyber capabilities", they continued.

Focus on the Weimar Triangle
Germany and France also want to work together more closely in future in the Weimar Triangle format, i.e. together with Poland. There are also plans for increased exchanges between the German Chancellery, the Paris Elysée and the foreign and defense ministers of both countries.

Want to come together again: Emmanuel Macron (left) and Olaf Scholz (Bild: AFP)
Want to come together again: Emmanuel Macron (left) and Olaf Scholz
(Bild: AFP)

The meeting of the Franco-German Defense and Security Council in Meseberg near Berlin took place following a state visit to Germany by French President Macron, which lasted several days.

