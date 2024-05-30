Allocation Vorarlberg
Dear little animals are looking for a new home
The Animal Corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: playful Button (1) is looking for a new home. He would love the opportunity to go outside. If you would like to get to know this great boy, book an appointment.
Cockatiel Steven (2) is looking for a nice new home with a partner. They are diurnal birds and love activity. As they are easy to care for and quickly become tame, they are also suitable for beginners.
Cooper (10) is looking for dog-experienced and responsible people. This strong, older Great Dane senior is looking for a home where he will be lovingly cared for. Sufficient activity is also very important for this elderly gentleman. Search games and the like are a great activity for this clever fellow. What should not be missing are cozy cuddles. He loves attention from his humans and loves to be with them everywhere. He doesn't get on so well with other dogs. When out and about, Cooper needs a strong hand and clear guidance. It is therefore important to us that Cooper goes to a home without other pets and with plenty of space. Cooper has never learned to stay alone in his life, which is why we are placing him in a new home where he rarely has to be alone.
Apollo (1) is a young and playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn. A visit to dog school is recommended. We are looking for sensitive but consistent owners for Apollo, where he can learn and experience a lot. Apollo needs people who will relearn the ABC of dogs with him and train him lovingly but with the necessary consistency. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.
