Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Allocation Vorarlberg

Dear little animals are looking for a new home

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 11:45

The Animal Corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: playful Button (1) is looking for a new home. He would love the opportunity to go outside. If you would like to get to know this great boy, book an appointment.

comment0 Kommentare
Cockatiel Steven (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Cockatiel Steven
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Cockatiel Steven (2) is looking for a nice new home with a partner. They are diurnal birds and love activity. As they are easy to care for and quickly become tame, they are also suitable for beginners.

Cooper (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Cooper
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Cooper (10) is looking for dog-experienced and responsible people. This strong, older Great Dane senior is looking for a home where he will be lovingly cared for. Sufficient activity is also very important for this elderly gentleman. Search games and the like are a great activity for this clever fellow. What should not be missing are cozy cuddles. He loves attention from his humans and loves to be with them everywhere. He doesn't get on so well with other dogs. When out and about, Cooper needs a strong hand and clear guidance. It is therefore important to us that Cooper goes to a home without other pets and with plenty of space. Cooper has never learned to stay alone in his life, which is why we are placing him in a new home where he rarely has to be alone.

Mongrel Apollo (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Mongrel Apollo
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Apollo (1) is a young and playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn. A visit to dog school is recommended. We are looking for sensitive but consistent owners for Apollo, where he can learn and experience a lot. Apollo needs people who will relearn the ABC of dogs with him and train him lovingly but with the necessary consistency. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf