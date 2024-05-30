Dear little animals are looking for a new home

Cooper (10) is looking for dog-experienced and responsible people. This strong, older Great Dane senior is looking for a home where he will be lovingly cared for. Sufficient activity is also very important for this elderly gentleman. Search games and the like are a great activity for this clever fellow. What should not be missing are cozy cuddles. He loves attention from his humans and loves to be with them everywhere. He doesn't get on so well with other dogs. When out and about, Cooper needs a strong hand and clear guidance. It is therefore important to us that Cooper goes to a home without other pets and with plenty of space. Cooper has never learned to stay alone in his life, which is why we are placing him in a new home where he rarely has to be alone.