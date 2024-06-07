Everyday office life with the beastly good “woof” effect

Here at the "Kronen Zeitung" it has never been unusual for almost everyone to have treats in their desk drawer or dog toys lying around in some offices. Even the porter in the foyer greets every animal companion with a little treat. A love of animals is not just an important issue for us on paper; our corporate culture has always made room for four-legged friends at the Pressehaus. The positive impact this has on everyday working life is now becoming increasingly well known and is also being promoted at other companies.