Everyday office life with the beastly good “woof” effect
June 21 is "Take your dog to work day". Reason enough to start looking for pet-friendly companies now. Our video gives an insight into everyday life at Nestlé Purina and introduces the fully integrated office dogs! Are four-legged companions also welcome in your company? Then we also have the right competition for you!
Here at the "Kronen Zeitung" it has never been unusual for almost everyone to have treats in their desk drawer or dog toys lying around in some offices. Even the porter in the foyer greets every animal companion with a little treat. A love of animals is not just an important issue for us on paper; our corporate culture has always made room for four-legged friends at the Pressehaus. The positive impact this has on everyday working life is now becoming increasingly well known and is also being promoted at other companies.
At "Pets at Work", four-legged friends are part of the team
Purina's " Pets at Work" initiative has been promoting pets in the workplace since 2016 and also advises companies on how to create the right conditions for well-functioning human-animal teams. Because one thing is certain: Bello is one of the best colleagues in the world. Guaranteed!
With the right framework conditions, both two- and four-legged friends benefit from a dog-friendly office. My Caya is with me every day. She enriches my working day and that of my colleagues immensely and is happy to be part of it.
Nicole Buchberger, Züchterbetreuerin und „Pets at Work“-Trainerin bei Nestlé Purina Österreich, mit Magyar Vizsla-Hündin Caya
Bild: Nicole Buchberger
Advantages of dogs in the workplace
- 87 percentfeel mentally better when their dog accompanies them to the office.
- For 88 percent of those surveyed, cuddling together is a good thing against stress.
- 78 percent say that the opportunity to bring their dog with them strengthens their bond with the company.
Source: PURINA survey 2024 on the topic of dogs in the workplace
"Our fluffy colleagues enrich our everyday lives and the way we work together enormously. With 'Pets at Work', we at Purina in Austria are campaigning for the animal-friendly integration of dogs in the workplace and are calling for 'Bring your Dog to Work Day' not only on June 21, but also on every other office day," says Marius Baumeister, Managing Director of Purina Austria.
Ciao Bello - Win an office set for your four-legged companion.
Win one of ten office sets from Purina for your four-legged friend, consisting of a dog bed, towel, water bowl and snacks!
It's easy to take part: between June 7 and 16, 2024, fill in the prize draw form and upload your best snapshot of your dog in the office. The best ten photos will be published and win the set. To be eligible, the photo must be at least 500 KB in size and in landscape format.
