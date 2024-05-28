Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Horror must stop"

UN Security Council holds Gaza crisis meeting

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 07:41

Following an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp near Rafah in the Gaza Strip, in which numerous innocent civilians died horrific deaths, the UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday.

comment0 Kommentare

In the attack, the Israeli army claims to have "hit a Hamas complex in Rafah" in which "important Hamas terrorists were active". Two senior Hamas representatives involved in planning attacks in the occupied West Bank were killed in the attack.

With regard to the deaths of innocent civilians, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a "tragic accident" - the case is being investigated.

The meeting on the situation in Rafah requested by Algeria will be held behind closed doors, the AFP news agency learned from diplomatic circles on Monday. According to Hamas, 45 people were killed in the airstrike and 249 were injured.

(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Guterres condemns Israeli attack on tent camp
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has sharply criticized Israel's devastating attack on the tent camp with fleeing civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"I condemn Israel's actions, which killed many innocent civilians who were only seeking protection from this deadly conflict," Guterres wrote on Platform X on Monday. There is no safe place for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, he said. "This horror must stop," warned the UN chief.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf