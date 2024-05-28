"Horror must stop"
UN Security Council holds Gaza crisis meeting
Following an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp near Rafah in the Gaza Strip, in which numerous innocent civilians died horrific deaths, the UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday.
In the attack, the Israeli army claims to have "hit a Hamas complex in Rafah" in which "important Hamas terrorists were active". Two senior Hamas representatives involved in planning attacks in the occupied West Bank were killed in the attack.
With regard to the deaths of innocent civilians, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a "tragic accident" - the case is being investigated.
The meeting on the situation in Rafah requested by Algeria will be held behind closed doors, the AFP news agency learned from diplomatic circles on Monday. According to Hamas, 45 people were killed in the airstrike and 249 were injured.
Guterres condemns Israeli attack on tent camp
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has sharply criticized Israel's devastating attack on the tent camp with fleeing civilians in the Gaza Strip.
"I condemn Israel's actions, which killed many innocent civilians who were only seeking protection from this deadly conflict," Guterres wrote on Platform X on Monday. There is no safe place for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, he said. "This horror must stop," warned the UN chief.
