Schlecker family ordered to pay back millions

The Schlecker drugstore chain went bankrupt in 2012. Around 25,000 employees, mainly women, lost their jobs. Meniar ("People in Work") was founded in 2008 to re-employ former Schlecker employees after they had been made redundant - albeit as temporary workers for significantly less money. This "revolving door effect" was abolished with the law against the abuse of temporary work, which came into force in 2011. The law is also known as the "Lex Schlecker".