15 years and 175 book titles: publishing doyen celebrates

Based in Schleinbach in the district of Mistelbach, the publishing house has long since expanded both locally and thematically beyond the borders of the district and into a wide variety of subject areas: the strengths of "Edition Winkler-Hermaden" are, however, primarily historical works and large-format leporellos. A work with amusing stories from the pen of entertainer Jimmy Schlager ("The Man with the Pigeon") was published to mark the anniversary.