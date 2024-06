Pandemic, war, inflation - multiple crises put a strain on our lives. This makes it all the more important to know how to deal with them. Coaches want to help with this. Entrepreneurs Linda Syllaba and Peter Fischer are now launching a unique project in Korneuburg: an academy for coaching. The so-called "Coachinghaus" has existed in principle since 2002 - a place where practicing coaches can meet and develop. Now, with their new academy, the two want to give other people the chance to train as coaches. Further training will continue to be offered.