Fortuna Düsseldorf against Bochum from 20.30 LIVE

The Bundesliga club has its back to the wall. VFL Bochum conceded a bitter 3-0 defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf in the first leg of the Bundesliga play-off on Thursday. The team of Austrian international Kevin Stöger is now facing relegation ahead of the decisive second leg. Heiko Butscher's squad put in an anemic and desolate performance and could have lost by an even greater margin.