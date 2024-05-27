Played for FC Bayern
Hansi Flick brings old acquaintance to Barcelona
Upheaval at FC Barcelona. After the club made the departure of coach Xavi official, Hansi Flick is now set to take over the helm. According to the Spanish newspaper "As", the former Bayer coach could receive support from an old acquaintance from Munich.
According to the report, the Catalans are toying with the idea of bringing Thiago Alcantara on board. The Spaniard played for the German record champions from 2013 to 2020, from 2019 under Flick.
In Barcelona, however, Thiago is to support the 59-year-old not as a player but as an assistant coach. The prerequisite for this, however, is that the midfielder ends his active career at all.
Thiago played for Liverpool FC until the end of the season, but his contract with the Reds expired at the end of the season. Due to a year-long injury plight, the 33-year-old is said to be toying with the idea of hanging up his boots. As Thiago speaks both Spanish and German, signing the former Barcelona star would be ideal to mediate between players and coaches in the event of language barriers. Javi Martinez is also reportedly on the Catalans' wish list for an assistant coach. Is Flick getting the old band together at Barca? We'll soon find out ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
