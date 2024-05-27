Hansi Flick brings old acquaintance to Barcelona

Thiago played for Liverpool FC until the end of the season, but his contract with the Reds expired at the end of the season. Due to a year-long injury plight, the 33-year-old is said to be toying with the idea of hanging up his boots. As Thiago speaks both Spanish and German, signing the former Barcelona star would be ideal to mediate between players and coaches in the event of language barriers. Javi Martinez is also reportedly on the Catalans' wish list for an assistant coach. Is Flick getting the old band together at Barca? We'll soon find out ...