Forger king makes a life confession

When asked why he recognizes his works immediately, he answers with a grin: "Even counterfeiters have their own style." While still in prison, Driessen had heard that the world-famous photographer Robert Mapplethorpe had bought a forgery of his for a whopping 52 million US dollars. "I immediately identified the alleged original as my copy because I was the only one who had patinated the sculpture with red paint. Giacometti, on the other hand, never used the color red," reveals Driessen.