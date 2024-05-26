MEP
Waitz: No doubts about Schilling’s credibility
MEP and list runner-up for the EU elections Thomas Waitz defended Lena Schilling on Sunday. He had no reason to doubt her credibility, he said. The cooperation with the lead candidate was "excellent."
Since Schilling decided to run for office, she has been "actively on the road." He did not want to comment on whether the statements made in private would lead to a loss of trust among voters. He would rather talk about Europe and the climate, said Thomas Waitz on Sunday in the ORF program "Hohes Haus."
Top candidate too young?
The crisis management of the Greens has not been optimal so far and lessons will have to be learned from this. "If you put up a young candidate, a candidate who is too young, then you also have the task of managing such a crisis differently," said former MEP Johannes Voggenhuber.
Waitz, who is also co-chair of the European Greens, stated that a party would be elected, whereby preferential votes could be awarded. He offered himself as the future head of delegation of the European Greens, as he has experience and networks.
